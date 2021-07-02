Sedighe Fard

Landing Page app design minimal min graphic design ui design e-commerce landing page interface design web design website design ux ui
two years ago I had an opportunity to work with Laklakgroup. Laklakgroup is an e-commerce company. My responsibility was to create a visually pleasing design of the landing page and this is one of my shot.
I hope you like my shot.

