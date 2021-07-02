Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
N for not sure - 36 Days of Type

N for not sure - 36 Days of Type astronaut eclipse saturn planets constellations astronomy universe stars galaxy distressed texture vector typography 36 days of type
  1. 36DOT_N_v1-01.png
  2. 36DOT_N_v1-02.png

Couldn't decide between 'naked eye' or Neptune so I mocked up both! Naked eye for when you're told not to stare directly at an eclipse but you do anyway, and Neptune because Neptune. Which almost definitely isn't green or has little smoky gas clouds, but now it does!

- wishing my parents had called me Ray
