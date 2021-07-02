🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
KAWAITIVE - Kawaii Polaroid Cam
I had just started a new art series named "Kawaitive" which is the words "kawaii" and "creative" combined. I would be taking everyday objects and doodling them making a cute and creative version of it in this series.
What you guys want me to draw next, let me know in the comment.
❖ Download From here :
DOWNLOAD
❖ Follow Me On :
Behance
Let me know, what do you think? As always feedback is much appreciated.
Do you have a project you’d like to collaborate on? Email us at abdullahalrafi48@gmail.com