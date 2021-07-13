Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Pellegrini's Italian Restaurant Brand Identity Pattern

Pellegrini's Italian Restaurant Brand Identity Pattern abstract food vector illustration restaurant pattern vector brand identity illustration graphic design branding
  1. Pellegrini's_Italian_Menu_Illustration_Restaurant_Brand_Identity_Pattern_Logo_Graphic_Design_Typography_Vanessa_Hulcom_Birmingham-04.jpg
  2. Pellegrini's_Italian_Menu_Illustration_Restaurant_Brand_Identity_Pattern_Logo_Graphic_Design_Typography_Vanessa_Hulcom_Birmingham-09-07.jpg
  3. Pellegrini's_Italian_Menu_Illustration_Restaurant_Brand_Identity_Pattern_Logo_Graphic_Design_Typography_Vanessa_Hulcom_Birmingham-22-19.jpg
  4. Pellegrini's_Italian_Menu_Illustration_Restaurant_Brand_Identity_Pattern_Logo_Graphic_Design_Typography_Vanessa_Hulcom_Birmingham-09-06.jpg
  5. Pellegrini's_Italian_Menu_Illustration_Restaurant_Brand_Identity_Pattern_Logo_Graphic_Design_Typography_Vanessa_Hulcom_Birmingham-17.jpg

Worked on Pellegrini's Italian Restaurant brand identity.

The brand identity is inspired by colour patterns, shapes from Carretto Siciliano carts.

