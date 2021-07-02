Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Rafid Tahsin

Valorant Team Page Mockup

Rafid Tahsin
Rafid Tahsin
  • Save
Valorant Team Page Mockup ux design game
Download color palette

Hello Dribbblers!!

This is my first post, a mockup design on Valorant team stats. The images are from https://valorant.fandom.com

Do you think this looks good? Drop an L if you liked it! Thanks!
Please feel free to leave a feedback.

If you'd like to hire me, check out my Fiverr.(https://www.fiverr.com/rxfid1416)

This design was inspired by https://dribbble.com/mochamadhakim, do check him out as well.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 2, 2021
Rafid Tahsin
Rafid Tahsin
Like