Stelian Subotin

Upsider - AI Recruiting Platform

Stelian Subotin
Stelian Subotin
Hire Me
  • Save
Upsider - AI Recruiting Platform animation blue user interface layout ux ui clean
Upsider - AI Recruiting Platform animation blue user interface layout ux ui clean
Upsider - AI Recruiting Platform animation blue user interface layout ux ui clean
Upsider - AI Recruiting Platform animation blue user interface layout ux ui clean
Download color palette
  1. Upsiders.mp4
  2. Frame 1.png
  3. Frame 2.png
  4. Frame 3.png
  5. Frame 4.png

Several years ago I had the chance of working with Upsider on the redesign of their AI-driven candidate sourcing platform and although it’s been several years since the project was fulfilled, today I’m happy to showcase a slightly refreshed version of the performed design.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 25, 2021
Stelian Subotin
Stelian Subotin
Your UI/UX Design Challenges Solved.
Hire Me

More by Stelian Subotin

View profile
    • Like