Logo concept for the company "Third Stage Love"

Description for the five options from left to right and top to bottom:

01. A heart created using the proportions of the golden ratio. This mark demonstrates ideal proportions, relationships, energy exchange, symmetry, harmony, and fusion.

02. The main idea behind this mark is the Star of David. The two triangles intersect to form a star shape. This mark is fairly simple and flexible. It is possible to adjust how much the mark is similar or different from the Star of David.

Three oblique lines divide the star into 4 elements, forming new forms and associations. Despite the sharp corners, this mark looks friendly, it is very flexible and can be easily modified.

03. When divided into upper and lower parts, the heart forms a triangle directed downward and the number "3" (rotated 90 degrees counterclockwise). The ring symbolizes unity, harmony, integrity, and symmetry. The heart seems to grow out of the ring, moving to the next stage of love.

04. There are two triangles here. One points up and the other down. Each of them has its own fullness and its own emptiness. Their forms merge harmoniously, forming the third element in negative space. This element creates a bond between them and at the same time gives them freedom. In this space, you can see the hidden Roman numeral “III” and the letter “S”, which stand for “Third Stage.” The emergence of the third stage (the stage of harmonious relationships) is a natural result of individual growth, development, formation, and fusion of two elements, and this is the main idea of the concept.

05. This is a soft, light, and clean variation on the intersection of two triangles. It is minimalistic, the design "breathes" here. An additional part (third line) is used at the intersection of the triangles. This mark evokes many associations: the letter "S", the number "III", the hourglass (symbolizing the time and experience that a couple needs to achieve harmony and a truly strong connection), the road connecting triangles, etc.