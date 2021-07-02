Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Microsoft CSDC Team vector flat illustration design
Illustration I created for our Microsoft Core Search Design Coherence Team on my last day. So thankful to have worked with this talented, inspiring team!

Posted on Jul 2, 2021
