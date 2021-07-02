Sneaker Head !

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Thanks to the Dribbble community for inspiring me to create and always push myself to create something.
The above creative is my recent concept made in Adobe XD. It is a concept take on a (imaginary) sneaker library for Nike. Always wanted to test this idea of how a neumorphic design theme and tried it out with this idea above.
Please comment and share your thoughts on this, and click "L" if you like this shot. Thanks for your valuable time !