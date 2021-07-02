Dallas Skyline Logo

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
This logo was done for the Dallas Skyline of The Basketball League (TBL). It is an update of the team's prior logo and captures the city's skyline at an angle featuring the most prominent buildings, including the ball-shaped Reunion Tower and the uniquely-lit Bank of America Plaza. See the Before and After here:
