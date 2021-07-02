Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Dallas Skyline Logo

Dallas Skyline Logo
This logo was done for the Dallas Skyline of The Basketball League (TBL). It is an update of the team's prior logo and captures the city's skyline at an angle featuring the most prominent buildings, including the ball-shaped Reunion Tower and the uniquely-lit Bank of America Plaza. See the Before and After here:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/109478011/The-Basketball-League-2021

