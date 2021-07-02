🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hi Everybody!
I will share "Mie Hoo Ah Unofficial Logo Design". When yesterday I received a restaurant menu project, I felt that the Mie Hoo Ah logo provided by the client was less attractive. That's why I tried to explore and recreate the Mie Hoo Ah logo for My portofolio.
For those of you who don't know this food business, Mie Hoo Ah is one of the food businesses located in the city of Surakarta, Indonesia.
Software Used :
- CorelDraw
If you are interested in collaborating with me, please contact me at :
- Email : hanifmail04@gmail.com
- Instagram : www.instagram.com/haniff.haha
- LinkedIn : www.linkedin.com/in/hanif-hibatullah-2001/