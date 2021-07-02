Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Miguel Spinola

Alves Pereira

Miguel Spinola
Miguel Spinola
  • Save
Alves Pereira brand typography software computer graphic design lines minimal wordmark logotype logomark identity monogram branding logodesign logo vector
Download color palette

Logo for Alves Pereira, a company in the computer software sector

Miguel Spinola
Miguel Spinola

More by Miguel Spinola

View profile
    • Like