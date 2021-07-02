Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
tolu.

Banking App - Concept

tolu.
tolu.
  • Save
Banking App - Concept payment banking app financial app fintech transactions android mobile
Download color palette

Hi there! this is my exploration of mobile banking application.

Feel free to give me some feedback. 
Press "L" if you love it.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 2, 2021
tolu.
tolu.

More by tolu.

View profile
    • Like