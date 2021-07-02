Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Badr Edd

hellocash

Badr Edd
Badr Edd
Hire Me
  • Save
hellocash money cash technology bank investment financial finance hello speach talk bubble chat pig animal design creative clever simple minimal logo
Download color palette

this logo mark was created a year ago and recently Hello cash flow adopted the mark to be their brand's face. as always your feedback is welcome.
For inquiries : info@logorilla.art

Badr Edd
Badr Edd
i create simple and memorable logos
Hire Me

More by Badr Edd

View profile
    • Like