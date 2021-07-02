Eric Beckman

Portfolio Updates!

I've been pretty busy the last few years so the portfolio has fallen off a bit. I decided to dust it off and did some small maintenance for mobile and started to add some new work. Thinking about going back through and adding in some animation through out as well 🤔. Stop by and take a look! http://ericbeckmandesigns.com/

Creative Director & Designer based in Lancaster, PA.
