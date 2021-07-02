Portfolio Updates!

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I've been pretty busy the last few years so the portfolio has fallen off a bit. I decided to dust it off and did some small maintenance for mobile and started to add some new work. Thinking about going back through and adding in some animation through out as well 🤔. Stop by and take a look! http://ericbeckmandesigns.com/