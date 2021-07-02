Do gym athlete fitness brand modern minimalist logo design

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Looking for a professional quality modern logo for gym athlete, fitness brand, fitness clothing brand, and fitness products logo
ORDER NOW :- https://www.fiverr.com/share/7KyeyE
My design style normally revolves around the company name, its service, and client requirements. and the results are professional, clean, and creative. I have more than seven years of experience in logos and branding.
In this gig, I will Design a gym athlete fitness brand and fitness clothing brand logo and triangle style modern logo, I will design different styles like letter mark, initials, monogram, wordmark, icon mark, Luxurious, personal and Dynamic brand, etc.
Why choose this Gig.
Continued support after the delivery of the final product.
Quick design turnaround
Clear and quick communication.
Clean Professional design.
100% satisfied guarantee
Compare all three packages about gig package’s price and service include
select the best one which suits your needs and budget.
NOTE – We doesn’t do mascot character or cartoon character logo
If you have any questions don’t hesitate to contact me.