Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
JavaType Studio

Mozaquen a cute playful font

JavaType Studio
JavaType Studio
  • Save
Mozaquen a cute playful font
Download color palette

Introducing Mozaquen is a cute font with a modern style and made in a way that follows current trends, a quirky font perfect for all of your craft projects! Mozaquen best uses for Logotype, heading, cover, poster, logos, quotes, product packaging, header, merchandise, social media & greeting cards, and many more. This font is also support multi language.

Posted on Jul 2, 2021
JavaType Studio
JavaType Studio

More by JavaType Studio

View profile
    • Like