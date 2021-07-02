Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Desk - Carrd template
Hey everyone, Lawrence here!

Recently released a new side project - Worrk > Carrd templates with design assets. Here's one of my newest templates:

👉 LIVE DEMO: https://7f0316218f8937b8.demo.carrd.co
👉 BUY: https://carrd.co/buy/118d7827262b311f

👉 More PRO Carrd templates: worrk.co/shop

Posted on Jul 2, 2021
