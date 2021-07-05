Wellness and meditation App

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi dribbblers!
Headsound is a wellness app that offers the user a variety of guided meditation courses and allows them to track their progress and mental health.
We're very excited to know your thoughts on this one.
Thank you for your support 🙏
@ Escolha Digital
Thank you for your support 🙏
Behance | Facebook | Instagram