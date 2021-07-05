Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sofia Périé
escolhadigital

Wellness and meditation App

Sofia Périé
escolhadigital
Sofia Périé for escolhadigital
Hire Us
  • Save
Wellness and meditation App mental health yoga health wellness meditation mobile app design ux ui
Download color palette

Hi dribbblers!

Headsound is a wellness app that offers the user a variety of guided meditation courses and allows them to track their progress and mental health.

We're very excited to know your thoughts on this one.
Thank you for your support 🙏

@ Escolha Digital

Thank you for your support 🙏
Behance | Facebook | Instagram

View all tags
Posted on Jul 5, 2021
escolhadigital
escolhadigital
Hire Us

More by escolhadigital

View profile
    • Like