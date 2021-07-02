GTWorld Mobile App Redesign Concept Daek

Jude Joshua

GTWorld Mobile App Redesign Concept
The current look for the GTWorld mobile app looked cramped and overwhelming. So, I decided to make some changes to it in just six screens.
I spiced the color up with a little bit of gradient feel to add a little bit of ease and playfulness to the app.

