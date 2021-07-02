AL Masum Gazi

FOOD BYTE +

FOOD BYTE + smartphone details pizza food uxui mobile sort fast sort minimal royaltypoint money bright yellow color ux
This week I tried to work with the design system, auto layout, and screen 60:40 touch: visual ratio to solve the problem. In addition to that, as there are more one hand users, some are left and some are right. So I designed for both of them, so the users feel more suitable to use the system.

