Shaghayegh Sadeghian

Poster

Shaghayegh Sadeghian
Shaghayegh Sadeghian
  • Save
Poster minimalist designing flat graphic design figma logo poster design minimal art
Download color palette

On my way to go to office and I found this beautiful scene. Follow @viewmurphys on Instagram

View all tags
Posted on Jul 2, 2021
Shaghayegh Sadeghian
Shaghayegh Sadeghian

More by Shaghayegh Sadeghian

View profile
    • Like