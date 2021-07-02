Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
RODY - Social Delivery App

RODY - Social Delivery App social media food delivery delivery app ux app uxui mobile app mobile app design
Rody is a modern mobile app for food fans, influencers, and restaurant owners connected through Rody's marketplace and unique social media platform.
Food lovers can find the best restaurants around them, read reviews, make an order, split bills, and share their favorite choices on the social media platform with friends and other users.

