Enia Bellver

"WaveFest" Music Festival Logo

"WaveFest" Music Festival Logo design weekly warm up summer typography branding 3d logo graphic design
My rebound for this week's prompt: a fictional music festival logo! I attempted to design a fun, estival typeface using Adobe Illustrator, Blender 2.93 and Adobe Photoshop. I hope you like it!

Rebound of
Design a logo for a fictional music festival.
By Dribbble
Posted on Jul 2, 2021
