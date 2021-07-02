Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
GTWorld Mobile App Redesign Concept

The current look for the GTWorld mobile app looked cramped and overwhelming. So, I decided to make some changes to it in just six screens.
I spiced the color up with a little bit of gradient feel to add a little bit of ease and playfulness to the app.

    • Like