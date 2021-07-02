Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
DΞNYS SΞRGUSHKIN
DΞNYS SΞRGUSHKIN

Discover world_mob app

DΞNYS SΞRGUSHKIN
DΞNYS SΞRGUSHKIN
DΞNYS SΞRGUSHKIN for DΞNYS SΞRGUSHKIN
Hire Us
  • Save
Discover world_mob app product ux user menu booking vacation trip cards mobile interface
Download color palette

Hi 👋🏻

Are you planning a vacation? 😉

Find more works on : Sergushkin.com

-------
My social 👇
TW | BE | INST | FB

View all tags
Posted on Jul 2, 2021
DΞNYS SΞRGUSHKIN
DΞNYS SΞRGUSHKIN
UX Designer 👋 ⤵
Hire Us

More by DΞNYS SΞRGUSHKIN

View profile
    • Like