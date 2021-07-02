Logo Seal Global Mindfulness Collaborative

Another look at the #logosystem we created for a Global Mindfulness Collaborative. The seal is meant to validate official programs and material distributed across the world to the countries adhering to it.

The idea for ther logo was to represent the shared vision dedicated to human flourishing that is at the center of the collaborative mission. Around that shared vision sits the people adhering, supporting, and standing by the Mindfulness values.

A little detail of the logo is that the smaller spheres floating around the main circle are not perfect.

What do you guys think?