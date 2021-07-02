A New Whatsapp Icon. #Dailyui005

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is my entry for #DailyUIchallenge day005, I tried re-creating a new icon for Whatsapp(Since previously it only had a chat and call design, i decided to input the video call on it too). Any Corrections?