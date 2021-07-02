Shusha Guna

Dreamquake

Dreamquake goddes design vector illustration digital illustration nature packaging branding vector illustration
Collaboration with the cosmetic brand DEW OF THE GODS (product). Creation of illustration for packaging. The task was to illustrate the meaning of the phrase "Dreamquake" as clearly as possible. "Dreamquake” is a dream so vivid and amazing, it’s like a fantasy in your sleep... A dream that feels so real that the colors, shapes and smells seem to transcend space and time.

