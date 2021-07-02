Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
JP Fawcett

993 Beer Packaging Concept

JP Fawcett
JP Fawcett
  • Save
993 Beer Packaging Concept craft brewery beer bottle beer can alcohol packaging food and drink brewery craft beer beer stickers branding logo clean flat vector illustration design minimal
Download color palette

Had a ton of fun with this packaging concept using the logo and identity I designed for 993 Brewing Co at the start of last year.

JP Fawcett
JP Fawcett
Designer, Illustrator, Website Maker

More by JP Fawcett

View profile
    • Like