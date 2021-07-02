This is a simple cosmetic bottle packaging design. Organized layout, CMYK color mode, print ready file. If you want an amazing one for your company or for any occasion, feel free to knock me.

IT'S FULLY READY FOR SALE!!!

----

CONTACT FOR FREELANCE WORKS :

Mail: smshohanurhossainsourav@gmail.com

WhatsApp: +8801793348185

Thank You.

----

If you like the design, do appreciate and follow me. Please share your valuable opinion in the comment section. Thank you for your time.