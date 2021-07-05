Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Mikey Cattell

Drink bottle brand exploration - testimonials (v2)



Drink bottle brand exploration - testimonials (v2) website design web ui clean layout drinks bottle minimal conversion grid ux interface testimonial
Back with it🤘,

Another exploration piece that I am super excited to to share with you from a hot-off-the-canvas project.
Following up from my previous testimonal piece here is a version that I also mocked up. I find testimonials one of the most important parts of a website, so hopefully this piece does it's job!

I've always loved designing minimal layouts, let me know what you think of it by pressing heart ❤️ and leaving your feedback 👏

Follow me on Twitter & Instagram.
Andddd finally my website.



Designer, dad, retro gamer and football fan
