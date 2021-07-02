fazkamisan

Drag To Transfer Concept - Part One

Drag To Transfer Concept - Part One money transfer finance iphone interaction mobile motion framer react micro animation ui ux clean
Exploring micro animation concept where user drag a contact to trigger an action. Crafted the concept in React and Framer Motion.

Part Two coming up.

