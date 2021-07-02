Shorov Nath Shuvo

Marketing Agency Flyer Template Bundle Design

Hey, Artistic Peoples!

This is my second shot on dribble. This template is all about marketing agency services. It can be used for business agency, marketing agency, business firm.

If you need any custom design for your brand, then reach me through mail (shorovshuvocu@gmail.com). I can illustrate flyer, brochure, business card, post card, curriculum vitae, letterhead, poster, case study, social media cover, social media story, banner, web banner, social media post, cover design etc.

Template Download Link:
Shutterstock
Template 1: https://www.shutterstock.com/image-vector/standard-smart-business-flyer-design-light-1983709283
Template 2: https://www.shutterstock.com/image-vector/modern-business-flyer-design-triangular-shapes-1984377503
Pikbest
Template 1 : https://pikbest.com/templates/marketing-flyer-template-or-marketing-agency-flyer-template-design-and-digital-marketing_5921330.html
Template 2 : https://pikbest.com/templates/marketing-agency-flyer-template-or-digital-marketing-agency-flyer-or-business-flyer-design_5921015.html

