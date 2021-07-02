Dark App Store UI Design

Hi, this is my UI Design for Dark App Store. Feedbacks are greatly appreciated :)

-------------------------------------------

Get your own copy at:

https://www.figma.com/community/file/992994790438473347/DARK-APP-STORE

-------------------------------------------

I am ready to be hired!

Contact me at soumyabharati51804@gmail.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/soumya-ranjan-bharati-b0b4341a0/

WhatsApp: +91 8249431790

-------------------------------------------

To see more of my work visit:

Behance : https://www.behance.net/soumya_bharati