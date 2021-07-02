websroad

Badami | Eid Sales Instagram Stories Template By Websroad

Badami | Eid Sales Instagram Stories Template
Are you looking for a clean and elegant Eid Instagram stories template to support your marketing campaign? Our Instagram stories template series might be the right option for you :) Editing the content is also easy using Adobe Photoshop software. We hope you like it!

FEATURED:

+ Multiple Variations of design
+ Professional and clean structured files
+ 1080 x 1920 px High Resolution
+ CMYK Color Mode
+ 300dpi Resolution
+ All Text Are Editable With Text Tool

Images are not available in final download files.

All Font Link Are Included On Documentation.

NOTE:
Hello Everyone! if you need any type of help, Please contact us at "info@websroad.com". Thanks

