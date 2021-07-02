Board Agenda | Webinar Landing Page

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi There,
Take a look at our webinar landing page for Board Agenda's financial services development program.
The use of urgency and scarcity principles on the page, such as a countdown timer, timing words, and reservation offers, encourages users to respond to the call-to-action more quickly, potentially increasing conversion rates.
You can also find more webinar landing pages here: http://bit.ly/3pbF216
👉 Thanks for watching! Let’s connect:
Dribbble | YouTube | Twitter