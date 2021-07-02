Waseem Bashir

Board Agenda | Webinar Landing Page

Waseem Bashir
Waseem Bashir
  • Save
Board Agenda | Webinar Landing Page lead generation lead webinar design branding landingpage ui ux landing page webinar landing page dribbble shot landing page design
Download color palette

Hi There,

Take a look at our webinar landing page for Board Agenda's financial services development program.

The use of urgency and scarcity principles on the page, such as a countdown timer, timing words, and reservation offers, encourages users to respond to the call-to-action more quickly, potentially increasing conversion rates.

You can also find more webinar landing pages here: http://bit.ly/3pbF216

👉 Thanks for watching! Let’s connect:
Dribbble | YouTube | Twitter

Waseem Bashir
Waseem Bashir

More by Waseem Bashir

View profile
    • Like