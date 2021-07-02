🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
We are almost done with our new logo! This was early exploration we designed.
Yesterday we posted a shot with some other ideas we had:
https://dribbble.com/shots/15948580-new-branding-ideas
Redesiging your own brand is always big but fun challange!