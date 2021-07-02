Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Wenkit

Health App

Wenkit
Wenkit
  • Save
Health App dailyui appui healthapp uidesign appdesign app uxdesign ux ui visual design
Download color palette

Sneak Peek! Health app which maintains all the health record of the user and also allow the user to add their vaccine record

Interested in Collab Ping me at
mwenkit@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Jul 2, 2021
Wenkit
Wenkit

More by Wenkit

View profile
    • Like