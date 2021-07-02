Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Labor Day Flyer Template

Labor Day Flyer Template mix
The best flyer template for Labour day where it will be a perfect match for any Labour day events conducted by any organization. This file consists of easily editable folders which are layered in a perfect way for easy understanding and editing purpose, where they are ready to print.

Features:

i) AI, EPS, PDF, JPEG Files are included
ii) 300 DPI CMYK
iii) A4 Size
iv) Editable Text, Image & Color
v) Read me help files are Included

Posted on Jul 2, 2021
