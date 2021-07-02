Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Jay

Bravo - Podcast app

A Podcast app which provides smooth experience to the user with a Clean UI. I am designing whole app right now. I will share it in future.

Posted on Jul 2, 2021
