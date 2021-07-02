Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Rifat Sarkar
eberawi

Smart Home App - Dark Mode | Smart Assistant | Voice Assistant

Rifat Sarkar
eberawi
Rifat Sarkar for eberawi
Hire Us
  • Save
Smart Home App - Dark Mode | Smart Assistant | Voice Assistant mobile app ios app minimal temperature app weather app assistant app smart house remote control home automation smart home app smart assistant app smart app voice search voice assistant smart home ui mobile app designer app design app
Smart Home App - Dark Mode | Smart Assistant | Voice Assistant mobile app ios app minimal temperature app weather app assistant app smart house remote control home automation smart home app smart assistant app smart app voice search voice assistant smart home ui mobile app designer app design app
Smart Home App - Dark Mode | Smart Assistant | Voice Assistant mobile app ios app minimal temperature app weather app assistant app smart house remote control home automation smart home app smart assistant app smart app voice search voice assistant smart home ui mobile app designer app design app
Smart Home App - Dark Mode | Smart Assistant | Voice Assistant mobile app ios app minimal temperature app weather app assistant app smart house remote control home automation smart home app smart assistant app smart app voice search voice assistant smart home ui mobile app designer app design app
Smart Home App - Dark Mode | Smart Assistant | Voice Assistant mobile app ios app minimal temperature app weather app assistant app smart house remote control home automation smart home app smart assistant app smart app voice search voice assistant smart home ui mobile app designer app design app
Smart Home App - Dark Mode | Smart Assistant | Voice Assistant mobile app ios app minimal temperature app weather app assistant app smart house remote control home automation smart home app smart assistant app smart app voice search voice assistant smart home ui mobile app designer app design app
Download color palette
  1. Shot.jpg
  2. Screen 1.jpg
  3. Screen 2.jpg
  4. Colour.jpg
  5. Typography.jpg
  6. Thank you.jpg

Hey Creatives 🔥
I would like to share Smart Home Conceptual App Design.

Hope you guys will like it. Let me know your thought's on that. Your feedback and appreciation is always welcome 👍🏽

For inquiries :
Shoot a mail at - rifats.ux@gmail.com

Thanks a lot ❤️

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Follow eBerawi Agency:
Website | Instagram | Twitter | Github

Screen 1.jpg
2 MB
Download
IG Shot.jpg
2 MB
Download
Screen 2.jpg
2 MB
Download
IG Typeface.jpg
1 MB
Download
IG Color Palleette.jpg
1 MB
Download
eberawi
eberawi
Passionate agency crafting digital solutions
Hire Us

More by eberawi

View profile
    • Like