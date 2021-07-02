Brooms - UI Kit Booking App

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey!
This is Brooms, UI Kit about applications for booking lodging such as hotels, apartments, villas, and so on for rentals during your vacation. This can help you to book lodging online easily only on your gadget.
In this shot, there is a preview of the On Boarding screen, Home, and Booking form.
How do you like it?
Write your comments, I would like to hear your thoughts.
Press L if you like it.
Thank you.
Our Product | IG | TW
---
We are Agensip, a creative digital agency focusing on UI and UX stuff. Kindly visit our website at www.agensip.com to see more detail about us. Never hesitate to contact us via email at hi@agensip.com
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.