Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
sreelakshmi

MorphMoney

sreelakshmi
sreelakshmi
  • Save
MorphMoney finance digital currency minimal design ui
Download color palette

Concept for an application that lets users manage digital currency
The attempt : It is money that changes as you travel, an evolving global currency and aims to bring down the exchange rates & hidden fees banks charge while converting currencies. So random, I know.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 2, 2021
sreelakshmi
sreelakshmi

More by sreelakshmi

View profile
    • Like