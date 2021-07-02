Birgitte Johnsen

Desert Ruins - magazine mockup

Birgitte Johnsen
Birgitte Johnsen
  • Save
Desert Ruins - magazine mockup magazine illustration magazine mockup editorial landscape editorial illustration mockup design digital art digital illustration art illustration
Download color palette

Last year I was hired to create an illustration for a book review concerning David Farrier's "Footprints: In Search of Future Fossils" for The Big Issue in the UK. While I have shared the illustration before, I've as of late gone through and created mockups for some of these for my site. Thought it was worth sharing it here as well.

F63298287031c93b0db0d045497d46b2
Rebound of
Desert ruins - Illustration for a book review
By Birgitte Johnsen
Birgitte Johnsen
Birgitte Johnsen

More by Birgitte Johnsen

View profile
    • Like