Pathfinder - Experience Space Exploration

Ever felt like conducting your very own space exploration mission? Pathfinder is a concept of a 3D printed retail available rover ready to launch to outer space equipped with science instruments and sensors ready to map the moon and play with augmented reality. All this accessible and controlled through your smartphone.

Disclaimer: This is not a real ongoing project and we're not affiliated with NASA, just a group of enthusiasts.

