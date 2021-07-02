Nurul Amin

Medical App UI

Medical App UI logo ui dribbble designinspiration design ux dailyui medical consultation app medical mobile app medical app concept mobile app ui user experience user interface ux design ui design uiux
Hello dear creative mindzzz!
Here is a personal project (Medical App) completed as part of my course in UI/UX Designing at The Dash Studio,Dhaka.

What do you think?

Come to hang out with me at
thenurulamin@outlook.com
Let's connect with
https://www.facebook.com/nurul75amin
https://www.instagram.com/nurul.amin75

For Full Presentation,Visit my behance portfolio www.behance.com/nurulamin75
Your feedback is appreciated! Don't forget to press "L" or ❤️ if you love it. Feel free to feedback and comment.

