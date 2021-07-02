Get Park App Design

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Getpark is an application that helps the users find free parking lots. We put an extra effort to create a simple and user-friendly design to avoid confusion and let the drivers use the app very easily while driving their cars! The users would be able to find out about number of free parking lots in an area and do reservations. What do you think about the design?! We'd be happy to hear your feedback :)