talent.io - Website

Are you looking for the best tech talent in your country or the best job opportunity that fit your profile ? talent.io is here to help !

We recently worked with talent’s team to rework their entire website.

We helped them rework their visual langage, their website UX and a complete product illustrations.

Check talent.io now and let us know your thoughts in the comments section!

Show some love! Press “L” if you like the shot! ❤️

---

📪 We are a design studio for startups! Have a challenging project ? hello@pelostud.io

🗂 Website -> here 🌟

📸 Feel free to Check our instagram