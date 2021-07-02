Simple Council Tax Process

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Unsolicited design of an app based on my hypothesis that local taxpayers are frustrated with the current website.
I designed the app with a smoother payment process in mind.
See full case study here: https://kelliewilsonux.co.uk/project/033f527d/Richmondshire-Council-Tax
Thanks for looking!